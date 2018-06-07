Best of the Best: The Audio Products That Took Us to Sonic Nirvana

There is a certain purity in hi-fi audio. Though manufacturers are embracing new technologies like AI assistants, greater Internet streaming options, and wireless earbuds, the goal for the audiophile remains the same: to find a system that turns the simple act of listening to music into a transcendent experience.

Though this year offered audiophiles an embarrassment of riches, including the return of Danish manufacturer Gryphon Audio to the United States, we ultimately settled on the following six products to represent the Best of the Best in their specific categories.

Eligible products must have been released or made available in the United States between February 2017 and February 2018.