The Hasselblad X1D Field Kit Is an All-in-One Digital Camera Package for Adventurous Shutterbugs

Last year, Swedish brand Hasselblad introduced the X1D-50c, a medium-format camera with a take-it-anywhere compact form factor. And while the base camera is certainly robust and convenient enough for most amateur and professional photographers, those who like to keep things adventurous will find their needs fulfilled by the new X1D Field Kit, a complete package built for those who expose their cameras to more rugged use outside the studio.

Priced at $17,495, the Field Kit comes with all the equipment needed to shoot in a variety of conditions. Of course, the heart of the kit is the X1D camera (available in silver or black), which utilizes a 50-megapixel CMOS sensor to capture images and has an extended ISO range of up to 25,600. It also includes three XCD lenses—a standard 45 mm lens, a 30 mm wide-angle lens, and a 90 mm lens perfect for portraits—designed with a compact form factor to match that of the X1D.

The kit also comes with an extra battery—meaning you’ll never have to stop shooting for a recharge—and a cleaning kit to keep the system in perfect condition while on the go. The entire package can be stowed in an included Pelican carrying case, which features a custom-cut foam insert that allows quick and easy access to all of the various components.

The X1D Field Kit is a great all-in-one option for shutterbugs who didn’t already jump on the X1D platform when it was released last year. And considering that the retail price of the X1D and the three included lenses is over $19,000, the package represents a great value proposition as well.