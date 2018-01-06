HPC’s Ultra-Powerful Typhoon Pro Electric Mountain Bike Makes Landfall

Back in July, we brought you news of the launch of the Hi-Power Cycles (HPC) Revolution X electric bicycle, a 5,000-watt beast built for speed—up to 50 mph to be precise (an optional upgrade takes it to a blistering 60 mph). New for 2018, the company has introduced the Typhoon Pro, an e-bike with similarly stellar stats and a focus on off-road riding.

An electrically assisted pedal bicycle with the soul of a dirt bike, the new Typhoon sports rugged, somewhat retro styling with brass-colored finishing touches. The standard model comes equipped with a 6,000-watt motor (a bit over 8 hp) that can scoot the bike up to 45 mph. Those with a taste for even more power and perhaps a generous life insurance policy can upgrade to a 7,000-watt motor, which translates to 9.4 hp. These impressive power outputs, along with a 15-percent increase in torque over its predecessor, means the Typhoon should be able to make hill climbs a breeze.

The bike’s standard lithium-ion battery has a maximum potential range of 100 miles, but it gets about 70 miles with a consistent speed of 18 mph. However, HPC also offers larger 1,800- and 2,400-watt-hour batteries that will extend the range even more.

The new Pro model come with a laundry list of upgraded parts, including a new drivetrain and hydraulic disk brakes. But for those you are going to be charging through rough terrain on their new e-bike, the most apparent upgrade will be its new suspension, which is tuned to each rider’s specific weight.

The HPC Typhoon Pro electric mountain bike is available now, and each unit is assembled by hand at the company’s workspace in Los Angeles. While a standard model costs $11,500, all of the available upgrades—including a handlebar-mounted rocker switch for selecting speed—can bring the bike’s total price up to $15,050.