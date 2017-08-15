The Immotor Go Might Just Make It Cool for an Adult to Ride a Scooter

Active commuters searching for an escape from the confines of their cars have more and more cutting-edge personal transportation options available to them—from e-bikes to whichever hoverboard isn’t catching fire these days. But when it comes to versatility and—dare we say—style, the recently released Immotor Go may just have the edge.

A far cry from the dime-a-dozen Razors that captivated kids in the early aughts, the Immotor Go is a foldable electric scooter with Minority Report–style good looks (its sleek matte-black exterior interrupted only by long strips of glowing white LED lights on its front end). Moreover, it features a 350-watt motor capable of propelling the vehicle to up to 16 mph.

The scooter is powered by two of the company’s proprietary super batteries, which provide a range of up to 16 miles—plenty for most city commutes. If you’re feeling the power pinch, the scooter supports a battery-friendly econ mode that requires the user to push off with their foot to start the conveyance from a resting stop.

The modular power system allows riders to quickly remove the batteries when they have reached their destination and plug them into a portable dock to recharge in about 2.5 hours. The TSA-compliant batteries can also be used independently from the scooter as a power source, allowing fliers to check the scooter and then carry-on the batteries to power a laptop or other accessories during flight.

Adding to its convenience, the scooter can be folded up to about a quarter of its original size, and thanks to its aluminum alloy construction, it weighs only 30 pounds (35.3 pounds with both batteries). That means riders can easily store it away or carry it with them when not in use. This pick-up-and-go versatility makes the scooter a great companion on yacht voyages or quick private plane or helicopter trips, as it requires little stowage space and can be deployed in short order to explore the day’s port of call.

Like any self-respecting high-tech device, many of the Immotor Go functions can be controlled through the compatible smartphone app. The app allows users to set profiles, track stats, lock the scooter, check battery status, and set a “fence” that limits use to a predefined radius. Riders can also play media stored on their phone through the scooter’s built-in speakers, or mount the phone above the LED display and take photos or videos on the go using controls integrated into the handlebars.

The Immotor Go is priced at $1,500 and comes with two batteries, though additional batteries are available for $250 a piece if you want to be able to swap a fresh pair in at a moment’s notice.