Samsung’s Family Hub 2.0 Is Its Coolest Invention Yet

South Korean electronics and appliance titan Samsung is reimagining the refrigerator for a contemporary clientele with the release of the Family Hub 2.0, a futuristic fridge that just might be the greatest addition to the kitchen since sliced bread. Building on consumer insights over the past year, the upgraded device has additional app integration capabilities and usability features that make shopping, entertaining, and communicating easier than ever.

Gone are the days when families had to use magnets and notes galore to keep track of busy schedules; this connected cooler is equipped with a 21.5-inch LED touchscreen that functions as a digital bulletin board. Each family member can create a separate user profile and write memos, update shared calendars, draw pictures, and add photos to the interactive board. Individuals can also access their profile and write notes from afar via a smartphone app.

To keep themselves entertained while cooking dinner, users can watch shows or YouTube videos on the Internet-connected touchscreen, listen to music through Spotify and other streaming sites, or keep up with what’s happening on their Samsung smart television through the linked screen. Users can also issue voice commands to find out what time it is, learn what the weather forecast is, add items to shopping lists, manage schedules, and more.

Three built-in cameras allow family members to peer inside the fridge remotely via the View Inside feature (accessible by smart phone app) to see which ingredients they need to stock up on. Images of those items can be added to the shopping list feature and ordered through the Instacart or Groceries by MasterCard apps. The refrigerator even helps protect against waste: the Food Reminder camera app allows users to assign expiration dates to items and receive use-by date reminders to avoid throwing away food.

Cooks searching for culinary creativity can find it in the Recipe app (powered by AllRecipes), an index of thousands of mouthwatering possibilities that can be projected onto the touchscreen. Users can enlarge the text or have step-by-step instructions read aloud to them as they prepare the meal. Those who prefer to skip meal preparation altogether can order delivery food through Grubhub or other linked online delivery services.

The new line now features 10 models, including three- and four-door traditional French models and four-door flex options. More than just an appliance, the refrigerator acts as a connected device—serving as the central communication hub for smart homes and making it easy for family members to communicate with each other. Prices start at $3,299.