7 Cutting-Edge Gifts for the Discerning Technophile

Shopping for standout electronics can be tough for even the geekiest gift buyers. If you know that your recipient expects only the coolest, newest, and best but you don’t know a coaxial cable from a coaster, you may find yourself hitting the eggnog early. This holiday season, there’s no need to stress. Here, we present eight gifts sure to satisfy the audiophiles, amateur drone pilots, A/V aficionados, and devotees of all things digital in your life.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars and watches to fashion and travel, and more.