Great Father’s Day Gifts for Your Electronics-Obsessed Dad

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Are you gearing up for Father’s Day, but don’t have the perfect gift for your A/V-obsessed dad picked out yet? Worry not, Robb Report is here to help. Whether it’s reference-grade audio gear, a revolutionary new TV, or the best ways to take his tunes on the go, these recent electronics releases are sure to keep dad entertained—at least until next year.