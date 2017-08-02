The Anura Rafael Write Time Concept Marries Horology and Fine Pen Making

While no longer objects of functional necessity, mechanical watches and fine writing instruments still appeal to those who appreciate obsessive craftsmanship and sophisticated style. Now, designer Anura Rafael—a 15-year veteran of the Swiss watchmaking industry—has introduced a concept writing instrument that marries the disciplines of horology and pen making.

The Anura Rafael Write Time concept is a fountain pen topped with a unique mechanical timepiece that can be detached and worn on the wrist with a special band. The gently curved, ergonomic pen is made from solid 18-karat pink gold wrapped in supple alligator leather. The pen can be customized with various nib sizes and constructed with either a piston-filling or cartridge ink system.

The timekeeping mechanism is housed entirely within a sapphire module affixed to the pen by a proprietary internal-tooth lock washer system that allows it to be detached quickly and effortlessly. Once freed, the watch can be slipped into a special pink gold receptacle on a handstitched alligator leather band and worn as a wristwatch.

The watch’s movement is laid out in a transversal configuration, meaning the mechanism—typically oriented vertically—has been rotated on its side. This unique design is utilized to accommodate the time display, which is built from three rollers with hand-engraved and hand-painted numerals. They’re visible through the upper side of the sapphire case. A one minute tourbillon crowns the device and is fully visible through the sapphire. At the opposite end of the watch, an oversize fluted crown is used to wind and set the timepiece. Thanks to its dual barrels, the watch has a power reserve of 48 hours.

The pen comes with a leather travel case that will hold all of the pieces of the pen, an ink pot, and other small possessions. Though a concept at this point, Anura Rafael is accepting commissions for the pen at a price of $252,360.