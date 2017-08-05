Our Review of the DJI Spark Drone, the New Best Friend of the Selfie-Obsessed

Huddling around a cellphone (or God forbid, a selfie stick) is fine for a run-of-the-mill snapshot for social media, but for the kind unforgettable selfie that will make you a legend on Instagram, nothing beats an aerial shot taken from your personal drone

DJI, the industry-leading manufacturer of professional and consumer drones, has entered the burgeoning category of selfie drones with the introduction of the Spark. Weighing in at only 5.6 ounces with a footprint measuring just 5.6 square inches, the compact drone is small enough to throw in backpack and launches in seconds. We recently had a representative from DJI swing by the offices to drop off a Spark for extended testing and show us the ropes.

The primary method for interacting with the Spark is through the DJI go smartphone app. Once synced with the drone, the app serves as a virtual cockpit, streaming live video from the drone’s camera and providing access to its features. It can also be used to directly control the aircraft’s flight with twin virtual control sticks.

However, even after a full demonstration of the Spark’s capabilities, once I was alone with the drone, I found the interface a bit overwhelming. Switching between flight modes and finding the specific button to take some getting used to, and with the battery limiting flight time to just 16 minutes, it will probably take a few full power cycles to get enough experience to confidently navigate the interface. Although, once a level of mastery is achieved, you will be flying around and switching between the drone’s various functions with ease.

The most significant new feature on the Spark is gesture control mode. This allows a user to interact with the drone using only simple hand movements. The drone can take off from an outstretched hand and then lock on to the user’s flat palm. As they move their hand, the drone dutifully follows the appendage. A goodbye wave of the hand will send the drone flying up and backward to get into position for a selfie, which is then initiated by making a frame with your fingers. The gesture controls really are quite amazing and are a great way to give children or those intimidated by the controls a chance to have fun interacting with the drone.

In practice, however, the system is not perfect. The drone can easily lose its lock if the user moves too quickly and some gestures take a few tries before the drone recognizes them. It also has the tendency to accidentally lock on to the wrong person when facing a group. The motion controls are certainly fun to play around with and a great way to get people interested in the drone, but once you tire of them, you’ll find yourself relying on the smartphone controls or remote controller (more on that later) for day-to-day use.

In addition to the gesture controls, the Spark is loaded with features that DJI has adapted from their top-of-the-line drones, such as front and bottom collision sensors, object tracking, and a GPS-guided return-to-home function. It is equipped with a 12-megapixel, 1080p camera mounted to a 2-axis gimbal that provides pitch and roll stabilization (yaw stabilization is handled digitally). It also comes preprogramed with four cinematic flight paths (including a back-and-up movement and an ascending spiral) that make it easy to capture epic video shots with one touch.

The base-model Spark is priced at $500, but for those who really want to experience everything the drone has to offer, DJI offers the $700 fly more combo. The extra cash buys an hour of in-person training with a DJI representative, an extra battery and prop guards, a charging station, and the remote controller, which looks like the sort of controller one might get with a video game console. In addition to giving pilots a more tactile sense of control, the device is used to switch the drone into sport mode, which disables many of its safety features, makes it nimbler, and allows it to reach its top speed of 31 mph.

As far as selfie drones go, you would be hard pressed to find one more feature rich (yet still accessible) than the Spark. Its compact size, formidable camera, and versatility make it the perfect travel companion, just be sure to bring extra batteries.