A Cut Above: HEA’s Limited-Edition Wingman Folding Knife

Last year, designer Sam Abdelrahman turned his passion for knives and product development into a fulltime business, launching HEA Designs with the release of the novel Equilibrium—a “folding scimitar” with a wonderfully wicked-looking curved blade. It’s this sort of playful approach to knife design that distinguishes HEA in what can be a very utilitarian market. In fact, one of his recent releases wasn’t a knife at all, but rather a folding comb (Fonzie-style) called the Sabretooth.

For his latest design, Abdelrahman wanted to create a completely futuristic interpretation of a wharncliffe-blade folding knife. After two years of development and over a dozen protoypes, the resulting Wingman sports an aesthetic that may be best described as stealth fighter jet meets Pininfarina—all faceted surfaces, cutouts, and bold angles that convey a sense of speed.

The handle of the knife is crafted from aircraft-grade titanium and fit with a custom-designed clip and a full-length backspacer, both made from titanium as well. The steel blade is 3.5 inches long and features six different grind angles, echoing the faceted handle. It is finished with a two-toned mix of sandblasting and hand sanding.

Wingman is available in five base colors—gray, blue, gold, green, and bronze—with details like its pivot, screws, and clip rendered in a complementary second color. The custom pivot is decorated with the HEA Design logo on both sides. For some additional fun, HEA has created 100 copper challenge coins, one of which will be added to every third order the company sends out. But just like in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, you won’t know if your order came with a coin until you open it.

The HEA Wingman is priced at $330—a bit more obtainable than this $75,000 pocketknife we covered recently­—and is available through the company’s website. Deliveries of the limited-edition knife begin on December 17.