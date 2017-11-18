4 Inspired Fountain Pens with the Write Stuff

A beautifully conceived, meticulously crafted writing instrument can tell a story without ever being put to paper. The Graf von Faber-Castell Pen of the Year 2017 ($3,600), for instance, is inspired by the Vikings, with a platinum-plated barrel inlaid with five slivers of curly birch—significant in Nordic mythology—and decorated with engravings of ancient runes. The Montblanc Patron of Art Homage to Scipione Borghese Limited Edition 4810 ($2,505) showcases a unique granite barrel and a pattern inspired by the Borghese Vase (now housed in the Louvre).

Marking the centenary of the Romanov abdication, the David Oscarson Russian Imperial ($5,900) collection displays the imperial family crest and intertwining cords of gold vermeil over a guilloche sunburst pattern, while Montegrappa’s Ernest Hemingway, Traveller ($3,750) pays tribute to the author and his many adventures with its airplane-and-map motif.