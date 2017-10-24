Montegrappa Introduces a Spooky New Scribbler Just in Time for Halloween

Halloween is rapidly creeping up on us. And while the popular imagination may be focused on zombies, poltergeists, and demonic clowns, Montegrappa reminds us that the spooky season is also a time for joyousness and revelry with the introduction of its new Merry Skull writing instrument collection.

No stranger to the use of skulls in its designs, the Italian pen maker has previously incorporated the motif into its Chaos collection (designed in collaboration with Sylvester Stallone) and its Fortuna Skull range line. However, whereas those two models were decorated with images of menacing skulls, the metal barrel of the Merry Skull is etched with a pattern made up of goofily grinning Jolly Rogers of varying sizes and orientations. The skull-and-crossbones theme extends to the cap as well, where clusters of the carefree craniums are arranged in a mosaic that creates an even larger version of the design.

The pen is equipped with Montegrappa’s signature rolling-tipped clip, and the number 1912—the year of the company’s founding—appears in relief on the top of the cap. The steel nib of the fountain pen version of the writing instrument (it is also available as a rollerball or ballpoint) is decorated with the Montegrappa’s and a filigree design comprising repeating depictions of the brand’s octagonal logo.

The pens of the Merry Skull collection are available in either satin silver or copper and range in price from approximately $325 to $425, depending on the material and type of pen.