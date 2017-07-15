6 Hi-Tech Golf Gadgets to Bring Your Game into the 21st Century

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Although golf started more than five centuries ago with crude wooden clubs and hair-filled, leather-wrapped balls, the modern game is defined by technology. Everyone is measuring club head speed, launch angles, spin rates, and, of course, distance. But the game—no matter how many polymers and precious metals we infuse into clubs and shafts—remains one about getting the ball into the hole. The following gadgets are more sophisticated than Galileo’s first telescope and pack more processing power than IBM’s first computer, all with an eye to helping you locate the pin quicker—getting the ball to disappear into the hole is still your problem.