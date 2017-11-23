8 Toys for the Grown-Up Boys (and Girls) on Your Holiday List

Kids may eventually ditch the action figures and Matchbox cars when they grow up, but that same drive for excitement and adventure persists long into adulthood. The only real difference is that as an adult, you can turn those playful fantasies into reality. Here we present six gifts—ranging from thrilling, motor-powered contraptions to upscale sports gear—that will tap into the sense of wonder that the recipient felt as a child.

And if you’re looking for more luxury gift ideas, check out the complete Robb Report Ultimate Gift Guide for 2017, which includes inspirations in every category from cars to watches to fashion, to travel, and more.