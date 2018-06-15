Last Minute Father’s Day Gifts for the Gearhead Who Wants It All

The world’s greatest dad (that would be yours) deserves a memorable gift this year on Father’s Day. But instead of a traditional, predictable, and boring gift, give him one that feeds his geeky habits and hobbies. Whether pops is a virtual reality geek looking to elevate his experience with a fully responsive, rotating chair or an avid photographer who could use an upgrade with a sleek matte black Leica camera, here are 5 of our favorite gear-centric gifts we love for dad.