Time Travel: A Futuristic Car, Pen, Plane, and Rocket

Robb Report gives you the inside track on the possible and probable future by way of cool—maybe over-the-top—design concepts. On the following pages, we’ve found four futuristic technologies including the new C2 supercar from Salaff Design featuring inspiration from classic racers; the six-person TriFan 600 vertical takeoff and landing aircraft from XTI Aircraft; the Write Time concept from Amira Rafael, which is a watch that turns into pen; and SpaceX’s new BFR rocket, which the company hopes will start city-to-city passenger routes sometime in the 2020s. Keep reading for more details on all of these concepts and the likelihood that they will come to market.