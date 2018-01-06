6 of the Year’s Most Sensational Pens

Creating the ideal personal office can take a great deal of time and effort. You need to find the perfect desk, the right ergonomic chair, stationary that is both professional and unique, and of course, the modern-day sword of the business world, an exceptional writing instrument. From pens inspired by a Russian dynasty to a rock ‘n’ roll band that forever shaped the music industry, Robb Report presents our favorite pen stories of 2017.

A Pen Fit for A Viking: Graf von Faber-Castell’s Pen of the Year 2017

The German pen maker pays tribute to the age of the Vikings with runic engravings and sacred wood inlays.

Montblanc’s New Collection Honoring Johannes Kepler Includes a $1.5 Million Pen

Our readers took particular interest in this ultra-exclusive writing instrument collection from Montblanc, which abounds with diamonds and gems that twinkle like stars in the night sky.

David Oscarson Keeps It Koi with His Newest Pen Collection

These colorful statement pens are decorated using Oscarson’s trademark mastery of guilloche enameling. The details will amaze.

Sculpt Your Words with the Montegrappa Antonio Canova Pen

Montegrappa pays homage to one of history’s greatest Italian sculptors, Antonio Canova. Widely considered one of the greatest neoclassical artists of his time, Canova left a lasting mark with his work that would inspire generations of creators to come.

The Beatles Come Together for Montblanc’s Great Characters Pen Series

Montblanc celebrates one of the most significant rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time with the debut of a new series of pens inspired by the Beatles. From the diverse and incredibly influential Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album to an assortment of classics from Abbey Road, there’s a little something for everyone.

A $5,900 Imperial Pen Fit for a Tsar

David Oscarson does it again. His new immaculately designed limited-edition fountain and rollerball pens honor the centenary of the Romanov abdication and their turbulent history.