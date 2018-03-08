TVs

Vizio Reference Series Collection TVs Are Big and Beautiful

The VIZIO Reference Series Collection is the industry’s first-ever complete High Dynamic Range solution with Dolby Vision™ playback technology — and by far the most high-end TVs on the market. The premium 4K Ultra HD collection has a price tag of $129,999 for the massive 120” and $5999 for the 65” model and is packed […]

The Big and the Beautiful: Samsung’s 2013 TVs

The South Korean electronics giant Samsung, one of the world’s leading TV manufacturers, just announced current and forthcoming availability for its 2013 display panels. The company’s new flagship series, the F8000 LED-edge-lit LCD TV, comes in 46-, 55-, 60-, 65-, and 75-inch screen sizes. The first of the F8000 sets began shipping in March, and […]

