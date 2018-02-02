The 5 Biggest and Best TVs for Your Super Bowl Party

America’s unofficial high holiday, the Super Bowl, is just days away, and it is expected that more than 110 million people will tune in this year to watch the game. It’s a time of togetherness (at least until the coin toss), when no matter whether you support the Patriots or the Eagles, everyone can gather on the couch, eat copious amounts of junk food, and watch overblown commercials shilling things like insurance and more of the aforementioned junk food.

But let’s be honest: To take your Super Bowl party to the next level, the most important component you will need is a big, beautiful television set. The following five TVs from the industry’s top manufacturers are sure to kick the excitement up a notch, with images so clear that you’d swear you could smell the leather of the—fully inflated, I’m sure—pigskin.