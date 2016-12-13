Decompress in Anguilla After the Holidays

Following the frenzy that is the holiday season, many people will be looking to relax and unwind—and maybe set their watches to island time. And after weeks of indulgent meals and high-calorie splurges, many more will be looking to get their lifestyles back in check and on a healthier track. In both cases, a new private-jet journey created by XOJet, Embody Wellness Company, and Zemi Beach House (a new 63-room beachfront resort in Anguilla) will allow travelers to accomplish both goals in style.

The six-night getaway begins—and ends—with private jet transportation (from most major U.S. cities) courtesy of XOJet and includes accommodations in the resort’s beachfront suite as well as customized meals and daily juices created by the co-founders of Embody Wellness Company. The journey also includes multiple treatments (over multiple days) in the Zemi Thai House Spa, which is set within an authentic Thai dwelling that was relocated to the island during the 1980s.

Those hoping to soak up some rays and splash around in the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea will also get their wish thanks to a variety of guided activities that include horseback rides on the beach and glass-bottom kayak tours. The journey, which costs $110,000 per couple, is available from January 2017 through March 2017. (xojet.com, zemibeach.com)