Montage Palmetto Bluff Opens New Wellness Oasis

Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry along the May River, debuted a 13,000-square-foot wellness oasis this fall as part of its new inn. The 13 treatment rooms include a couple’s suite with two teacup soaking tubs. Therapeutic and fitness programs at the new spa draw inspiration from the river and marshlands—from stand-up paddleboarding and kayak adventures (frequently accompanied by Atlantic bottlenose dolphins) to massages that incorporate warmed river stones and mud masks that include the beneficial ingredients of the river’s pluff mud, which local residents have long slathered on to exfoliate and cleanse the skin. Steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, a cold plunge pool, and an adults-only outdoor lap pool (heated year-round) complete the spa’s invigorating elements with a dose of the property’s southern charm. (montagehotels.com)