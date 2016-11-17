Montage Palmetto Bluff Opens New Wellness Oasis

  • Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry along the May River
  • Janice O'Leary
November 17, 2016

Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry along the May River, debuted a 13,000-square-foot wellness oasis this fall as part of its new inn. The 13 treatment rooms include a couple’s suite with two teacup soaking tubs. Therapeutic and fitness programs at the new spa draw inspiration from the river and marshlands—from stand-up paddleboarding and kayak adventures (frequently accompanied by Atlantic bottlenose dolphins) to massages that incorporate warmed river stones and mud masks that include the beneficial ingredients of the river’s pluff mud, which local residents have long slathered on to exfoliate and cleanse the skin. Steam rooms, saunas, whirlpools, a cold plunge pool, and an adults-only outdoor lap pool (heated year-round) complete the spa’s invigorating elements with a dose of the property’s southern charm. (montagehotels.com)

From Around the Web...

Living Well

227 Stories Available
Decompress in Anguilla After the Holidays
Following the frenzy that is the holiday season, many people will be looking to relax and unwind—...
Read Article
Are You Most Calm at Home or at Work?
This next generation of wearable trackers goes beyond the mere measurement of steps taken (though...
Read Article
Photo by J.Gatherum/Shutterstock
10 Ways to Boost Your Brain Health This Week
Improve memory, focus, and cognition with these simple strategies from one of the country’s...
Read Article
Montage Palmetto Bluff Opens New Wellness Oasis
Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry along the May River, debuted a 13,...
Read Article
Boost Your Mood and Lift Depression with Exercise
Another reason to add more physical activity to a daily routine: Sedentary behavior has been found...
Read Article
A New Regimen for Glowing Skin
A new skincare line, Kayo, introduces body creams that you will want to use on your face. Until now...
Read Article
This Smart Scale from Qardio Goes Beyond Measuring...
The San Francisco–based firm Qardio has made a practice of creating best-in-class health monitors...
Read Article
This Sleek, Next-Gen Machine Is the Keurig of Juic...
The healthiest Silicon Valley launch of 2016 is a new countertop home juicer that is as fast and...
Read Article
Photo by Franck Camhi/istock
Cure Pain without Surgery
Staying in prime shape, sans injury, is a lifestyle choice. Those who have spent 30 years taking...
Read Article
You’ll Feel Like You Hit the Jackpot at This Newly...
It’s 8:30 am on a Saturday morning, and the casino portion of the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa...
Read Article
227 Stories Available