A New Regimen for Glowing Skin

  • Kayo skincare line
  • Janice O'Leary
November 14, 2016

A new skincare line, Kayo, introduces body creams that you will want to use on your face. Until now, multiproduct routines have dominated the realm of face care; but Kayo takes that level of quality attention to the skin on our limbs and torsos. The debut line, free of harmful preservatives, includes layering serums and rich creams to both protect skin from aging and help it recover from environmental onslaughts such as pollution and sun damage. The daily vitamin boost, which includes vitamins B3, B5, C, D3, E, and K, is like feeding fresh-pressed juice to your skin. The Body Beautiful Crème is luxuriously silky and hydrating without being greasy and has a mild, pleasant scent. Skin feels velvety and looks radiant after just a week of use. (kayobetterbodycare.com)

