Vegan Chef Matthew Kenney Plans Wellness Getaways in Hawaii

  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • Attendees will harvest fresh produce from the Kukui’ula garden; the bounty will be used to create a plant-based, farm-to-table meal like this coconut taco ceviche
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
  • Matthew Kenney Wellness getaways include yoga and meditation sessions
  • The Club at Kukui`ula in Kauai
January 16, 2017

Vegan chef Matthew Kenney’s journey has more twists and turns than a Hollywood blockbuster. The Maine native grew up hunting and fishing along the coast before later switching to veganism, toyed with the idea of attending law school but wound up at the French Culinary Institute instead, and opened a stable of restaurants in New York City (where his Moroccan lamb shank gained particular acclaim) before ultimately turning his attention to plant-based cuisine. Today, the 52-year-old chef helms vegan restaurants in California, Florida, New York, and Maine. Passionate about preparing balanced meals that are as delicious as they are healthy, Kenney (aided by wellness director Jacyn Fain) is planning week-long Matthew Kenney Wellness getaways in May, September, and October that will focus on whole-body wellness.

Nestled among the radiant rainforests of Kauai, the Club at Kukui`ula will serve as the home base for each event. The onsite, plantation-style cottages, which each feature two master suites, outdoor garden showers, a gourmet kitchen, a screened-in lanai, a fire pit, and a guest cottage, promise rejuvenation. After being greeted at the airport with leis, attendees will be shuttled to the upscale private club, where they can participate in yoga and meditation sessions before attending a welcome dinner and ceremony. The roster of rest includes sunrise yoga and meditation, guided hikes, surf outings, Hula-dance classes, and spa sessions. Attendees will also harvest fresh produce from the Kukui’ula garden; the bounty will be used to create a plant-based, farm-to-table meal. Without a doubt, Kenney has found his center—and his wellness retreats are sure to help attendees do the same. Pricing is based on single ($8,500) or shared cottages ($7,200). (matthewkenneycuisine.com)

From Around the Web...

Living Well

229 Stories Available
Vegan Chef Matthew Kenney Plans Wellness Getaways...
Vegan chef Matthew Kenney’s journey has more twists and turns than a Hollywood blockbuster. The...
Read Article
Photo by Jamie Macfayden
11 Tips for Better Sleep When Traveling
Upgrade your travel experiences by following these 10 tips for getting premium sleep while away...
Read Article
Decompress in Anguilla After the Holidays
Following the frenzy that is the holiday season, many people will be looking to relax and unwind—...
Read Article
Are You Most Calm at Home or at Work?
This next generation of wearable trackers goes beyond the mere measurement of steps taken (though...
Read Article
Photo by J.Gatherum/Shutterstock
10 Ways to Boost Your Brain Health This Week
Improve memory, focus, and cognition with these simple strategies from one of the country’s...
Read Article
Montage Palmetto Bluff Opens New Wellness Oasis
Montage Palmetto Bluff, located in South Carolina’s Lowcountry along the May River, debuted a 13,...
Read Article
Boost Your Mood and Lift Depression with Exercise
Another reason to add more physical activity to a daily routine: Sedentary behavior has been found...
Read Article
A New Regimen for Glowing Skin
A new skincare line, Kayo, introduces body creams that you will want to use on your face. Until now...
Read Article
This Smart Scale from Qardio Goes Beyond Measuring...
The San Francisco–based firm Qardio has made a practice of creating best-in-class health monitors...
Read Article
This Sleek, Next-Gen Machine Is the Keurig of Juic...
The healthiest Silicon Valley launch of 2016 is a new countertop home juicer that is as fast and...
Read Article
229 Stories Available