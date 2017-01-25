A Vietnamese Getaway to Renew Your Body, Mind, and Soul

The beachside resort of Amanoi in the Ninh Thuan Province, Vietnam, is a serene getaway surrounded by the verdant hills of the Núi Chúa National Park and the peaceful shores of Vinh Hy Bay. Since its unveiling in 2013, Amanoi has cemented its foundation in the importance of wellbeing and ensuring that every guest finds balance and tranquility during their stay. It is with this objective that Amanoi is thrilled to debut two new Spa Houses—a first for the Aman Resorts brand—dedicated to personalizing transformative wellness experiences for every guest.

Traditional Vietnamese architecture meets contemporary elegance and clean lines for both Spa Houses. The Thuy Lien Spa House—meaning "lotus spa house" in Vietnamese—is idyllically situated on the edge of an azure lake, and not surprisingly, the water is sprinkled with lotus blossoms. The house can accommodate up to four guests and features a double treatment room, Jacuzzi, cold plunge pool, a contemporary hammam, an ice fountain, and a relaxation deck perfect for al fresco dining or a midnight swim in the infinity pool. Overlooking Núi Chúa National Park, An Son Spa House—meaning "peaceful mountain spa house" in Vietnamese—provides equal amenities and accommodations as Thuy Lien in all but the thermal facilities. Instead of a hammam, it has a banya.

In addition to the debut of the Spa Houses, Amanoi has also developed three Individual Wellness Immersion programs: Longevity, Rejuvenation, and Detoxification; Eastern Approaches to Weight Management; and Movement, Mindfulness, and Stress Control. The Longevity, Rejuvenation, and Detoxification immersion is ideal for those seeking respite from their daily stresses. It is designed to promote balance and self-healing, while also pinpointing what your personal health stressors are and what you can do to fix them. Nutrition is addressed through menus inspired by Eastern philosophy, and daily spa treatments focus on cleansing toxins from the body and promoting circulation.

In Eastern Approach to Weight Management, the immersion is intended to help reduce inflammation and blockages within the body. According to Eastern Medicine, these blockages occur when toxins are trapped within the organs, obstructing healthy blood and energy flow, which ultimately results in weight gain. Raw, liquid and cooked menus will be personalized to each individual's specific needs that will then be complimented by daily specialist spa sessions, holistic spa treatments, as well as specialist movement sessions like hiking or fitness classes. So get moving, reduce those blockages, and help eliminate the barriers that stand between you and your goal weight.

Lastly, the Movement, Mindfulness, and Stress Control program is a meditation-heavy immersion that spotlights the art of Tai Chi, Qi Gong, and yoga. It is crafted to renew focus and concentration through a fusion of craniosacral therapy, Reiki, reconnective healing and mind training, alongside massage and purification rituals. A health and wellness nutrition plan will be provided, as well as daily spa treatments and three specialist sessions per day.

The Individual Wellness Immersions at the Amanoi Spa Houses are fashioned to ensure that balance is found, rejuvenation is realized, and results are apparent by the time your visit comes to an end. The immersions are offered from three- to 14-night stays with pricing upon request. (aman.com)

