You’ll Feel Like You Hit the Jackpot at This Newly Renovated Vegas Spa

It’s 8:30 am on a Saturday morning, and the casino portion of the Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nev., is already buzzing with activity. A mishmash of a wedding procession winds through the bingo hall, for Sin City is nothing if not the place to leap before you look. While others fritter away their cash in hopes of hitting the jackpot, I pass my time at the Spa at Red Rock by Well & Being, a 25,000-square-foot oasis with a wealth of amenities designed to make guests feel like high rollers. The spa, unveiled in June after a multimillion-dollar renovation, is an essential element of the five-star Red Rock resort, which first opened in 2006. Well & Being—a luxury spa service founded by Arizona-based Trilogy Spa Holdings—is now managing the property, granting visitors specialized services, activities, knowledgeable trainers, and classes all meant to help them understand and master personal wellness.

The facility’s 23 treatment rooms (including the VIP suite with a large bathtub and couple tables) have been completely updated with new furnishings; the locker rooms, vanities, steam rooms, saunas, and men’s and women’s lounges have also been refreshed. Now decorated in subtle shades of earth and cream, the restorative retreat mirrors the windswept rocks of Red Rock Canyon national park, which is just a stone’s throw away. Outside, a trio of cabanas overlook a swimming pool ringed by palm trees, and a yoga garden and outdoor shower offer surefire ways to relax.

My morning kicks off with an In-Trinity class in a newly added glass-enclosed fitness studio that overlooks the courtyard pool and cabanas. Designed to increase balance, coordination, and strength, the In-Trinity workout is one of many new classes, such as wall yoga, hula-hoop dancing, and surfboard workouts. More traditional offerings include yoga and spinning.

The spa menu (from $155) has also been exponentially expanded—most notably with the addition of Lancer skincare items, developed by a Beverly Hills, Calif.–based dermatologist. The Spa at Red Rock by Well & Being is the only facility outside of Dr. Lancer’s California office to offer his treatments, which range from oxygen facials to a Sparkle and Glow body polish. More than a dozen massages call on ancient healing powers for the spa’s decidedly contemporary clientele. Cupping, acupuncture, and acupressure are also available.

After a day spent relaxing at the spa, I try out the Bod Pod, an egg-shaped unit that measures body mass and composition. Traditionally used by professional sports teams, the Bod Pod calculates the amount of body fat versus lean mass to determine whether or not individuals need to shed weight to ward off potential health risks. Guests can also request dietary and exercise advice, which includes a three-and-a-half-hour consultation with an exercise physiologist who calculates the ideal caloric intake for their body mass and breaks down what percentage of those calories should be from fat, protein, or carbohydrates and which foods can help achieve those goals. After administering a resting metabolic rate test (which determines how much energy the body uses while resting), the expert will create a personalized weekly workout routine. If that all sounds like too much work for a leisurely spa day, opt for a little R&R at the salon. The full-service facility is the perfect place to sip champagne while being pampered with a blowout, haircut, manicure, or pedicure.

While many locals pop into the spa for short day sessions, nearly 800 rooms and suites are also available, including presidential suites on the 19th floor. Accessible by a private elevator, the spacious suites features floor-to-ceiling glass windows overlooking the dynamic Vegas skyline.

Eight one-of-a-kind penthouse suites are located a floor above, the best of which is the 7,500-square-foot One 80 penthouse, equipped with walls of glass that offer 180-degree views of the Las Vegas Strip and mountain ranges of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. One 80’s expansive indoor entertaining area includes a sunken living room, billiards table, and bar. Outside, the sweeping patio showcases a hot tub and a sofa that rotates to offer the best views at any given moment.

Located less than half an hour from the Strip, Red Rock Casino, Resort and Spa is a welcome sanctuary for guests who want to escape the neon glitz. In between bouts of betting on black, guests can take advantage of resort amenities, which include nine restaurants, outdoor bars and lounges, a 16-screen movie theater, a 72-lane bowling alley, and, of course, the spa. (rr-spa.com; redrock.sclv.com)