Baccarat’s First Pop-Up Boutique in the United States Opens in New York City

November 10, 2016

Where to shop in New York City’s trendy West Village has just become crystal clear now that a Baccarat pop-up boutique opened on November 1. The first of its kind from the brand to debut in the United States, the 480-square-foot temporary atelier is located at 371 Bleecker Street and showcases the company’s concept of Beautiful Gifts in a Red Box—curated glasswork ensconced in ruby-colored packages.

Among the crystalline curios available are stemware, barware, lighting and home decor accoutrements, and fashionable accents including a new capsule collection from jewelry designer Marie-Hélène de Taillac. The ephemeral retail haven will be accessible between 11 am and 7 pm from Monday through Saturday and 12 pm to 5 pm on Sunday. But while the company has been around for 252 years, the pop-up will close up on December 31. (us.baccarat.com)

