Be a Designer at Jonathan Adler’s Newest—and Largest—Showroom

Customers are designers in their own right at Jonathan Adler’s latest—and largest—showroom to date.

Jonathan Adler grew up in a New Jersey household alive with inventiveness. “My favorite piece in the house,” recalls the popular potter turned furnishings-and-interiors designer, “was a chandelier my mother made from Styrofoam coffee cups and Elmer’s glue. It had a nod to rigorous modernism, it had a nod to craft, but there was a poppiness to it, too.”

Now Adler is encouraging his customers to make themselves creatively at home in his newest and biggest shop so far. At his 6,500-square-foot Lexington Avenue showroom in New York City, which opened this summer, patrons can experience his first-ever Design Your Own workshop: With the help of on-site experts, they choose from fabrics, hardware options, finishes, and more to fulfill their vision, whether they’re looking to monogram a throw pillow or create a coffee table from the ground up.

Personalization has long been offered through Adler’s online store (jonathanadler.com), but the new Manhattan showroom is his first physical space dedicated to it. Customers will also find furniture, lighting, decor, and accessories from his namesake collection—lively pieces that often combine eye-grabbing graphics, midcentury-inspired details, and plush materials, from velvet and banana silk to Mongolian lamb’s wool.

Surrounded by Adler’s personal style, customers are invited to explore theirs. “People aren’t afraid to express their personalities through their interiors,” he says. “And I wouldn’t have it any other way.”