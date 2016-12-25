Chic Desk Accessories to Kick Off a Productive 2017

Parisian silversmith Puiforcat is world-renowned for its intricate work with silver and precious metals. For generations, the house has proudly combined functionality with elegance and beauty, and now in collaboration with architect Joseph Dirand, the seemingly mundane objects found on one’s desk are receiving a luxurious new makeover. The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories. From paper trays to bookends, tape dispensers, pencil cups, a gold letter opener, and even a secret box, the assortment brings together clean lines and stylish organization that will elevate the esthetics of any desk. The Bureau d’Architecte collection is available at Puiforcat come January with prices ranging from $580 to $19,500. (puiforcat.com)