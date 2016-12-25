Chic Desk Accessories to Kick Off a Productive 2017

  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
    The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo courtesy of Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
  • Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
December 25, 2016

Parisian silversmith Puiforcat is world-renowned for its intricate work with silver and precious metals. For generations, the house has proudly combined functionality with elegance and beauty, and now in collaboration with architect Joseph Dirand, the seemingly mundane objects found on one’s desk are receiving a luxurious new makeover. The Bureau d’Architecte is a collection of silver- and gold-plated brass limited-edition desk accessories. From paper trays to bookends, tape dispensers, pencil cups, a gold letter opener, and even a secret box, the assortment brings together clean lines and stylish organization that will elevate the esthetics of any desk. The Bureau d’Architecte collection is available at Puiforcat come January with prices ranging from $580 to $19,500. (puiforcat.com)

 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Home and Design

1188 Stories Available | Advanced search
Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
Chic Desk Accessories to Kick Off a Productive 201...
The house of Puiforcat has teamed up with architect Joseph Dirand to help you stay organized in...
Read Article
©DBox
Piero Lissoni Builds an Oasis of Refined Living in...
The architect brings his talents—and a quiet elegance—to the resort city’s Ritz-Carlton Residences…
Read Article
Photo by Mark Colliton
A Posthumous Collection Brings Zaha Hadid’s Toweri...
The architect’s groundbreaking style lives on, in works that include new vases and tableware…
Read Article
Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite
Photography by Art Streiber   Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills...
View Slideshow
10 Gifts for the Homebody
What do get that person on your list who prefers to stay in…
View Slideshow
9 Gorgeous Gifts for the Home Design Buff
From a Miami penthouse to a classic Riedel decanter, these gifts will delight the interiors fanatic…
View Slideshow
Art Is the Focus of This Penthouse in Israel
Geoffrey Bradfield elevates a Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria penthouse with a finely calibrated interior…
View Slideshow
Hungry for Good Design? These Creations Will Satis...
From a Tom Dixon–designed eatery to a bar styled by Jay Jeffers, the decor here is truly delectable…
Read Article
This Nearly $150,000 Bar Is the Ultimate Holiday P...
Designer Timothy Oulton’s fully stocked bar cabinet is an epic centerpiece for any holiday party…
Read Article
Baccarat’s First Pop-Up Boutique in the United Sta...
The iconic glassmaker’s temporary shop in the West Village will be open through December…
Read Article
1188 Stories Available | Advanced search