Kalamazoo’s New Barbecue Cabinet Smokes the Competition

Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet is elevating options for expert grillers with the Smoker Cabinet, a competitive-grade barbecue smoker. Measuring 36 inches wide by 30 inches deep, the marine-grade stainless-steel exhibit features three adjustable shelves and a computer-controlled fan system that blows air on the fire as needed to maintain the set temperature. The insulated smoking chamber, which is powered by both fresh coal and wood chunks, cooks meat at a steady, even temperature. Available as both a built-in, under-the-counter version ($10,995) and a freestanding cart option ($13,495), the smoking chamber guarantees a sophisticated outdoor cooking experience. (kalamazoogourmet.com)