Kalamazoo’s New Barbecue Cabinet Smokes the Competition

  • Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet's Smoker Cabinet
  • Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet's Smoker Cabinet
  • Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet's Smoker Cabinet
January 16, 2017

Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet is elevating options for expert grillers with the Smoker Cabinet, a competitive-grade barbecue smoker. Measuring 36 inches wide by 30 inches deep, the marine-grade stainless-steel exhibit features three adjustable shelves and a computer-controlled fan system that blows air on the fire as needed to maintain the set temperature. The insulated smoking chamber, which is powered by both fresh coal and wood chunks, cooks meat at a steady, even temperature. Available as both a built-in, under-the-counter version ($10,995) and a freestanding cart option ($13,495), the smoking chamber guarantees a sophisticated outdoor cooking experience. (kalamazoogourmet.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Home and Design

1191 Stories Available | Advanced search
Revered Italian Marble Company Opens Its First U.S...
The Citco showroom in Miami’s Design District features original pieces and designer collaborations…
Read Article
Q&A with Designer Martin Kemp
Globally recognized designer speaks with Robb Report’s partner Beyond Bespoke…
Read Article
Photo by Adrien Dirand for Puiforcat
Chic Desk Accessories to Kick Off a Productive 201...
The house of Puiforcat has teamed up with architect Joseph Dirand to help you stay organized in...
Read Article
©DBox
Piero Lissoni Builds an Oasis of Refined Living in...
The architect brings his talents—and a quiet elegance—to the resort city’s Ritz-Carlton Residences…
Read Article
Photo by Mark Colliton
A Posthumous Collection Brings Zaha Hadid’s Toweri...
The architect’s groundbreaking style lives on, in works that include new vases and tableware…
Read Article
Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite
Photography by Art Streiber   Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills...
View Slideshow
10 Gifts for the Homebody
What do get that person on your list who prefers to stay in…
View Slideshow
9 Gorgeous Gifts for the Home Design Buff
From a Miami penthouse to a classic Riedel decanter, these gifts will delight the interiors fanatic…
View Slideshow
Art Is the Focus of This Penthouse in Israel
Geoffrey Bradfield elevates a Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria penthouse with a finely calibrated interior…
View Slideshow
Hungry for Good Design? These Creations Will Satis...
From a Tom Dixon–designed eatery to a bar styled by Jay Jeffers, the decor here is truly delectable…
Read Article
1191 Stories Available | Advanced search