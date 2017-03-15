This Montana Estate Takes its Cues from the Land

  Set on 300 acres above the Gallatin River in Montana, this home has sweeping views of the surrounding valley
    Photography by Gibeon Photography Set on 300 acres above the Gallatin River in Montana, this home has sweeping views of the surrounding valley
  The estate offers three residences: A main home and two smaller cabins
    Photography by Gibeon Photography The estate offers three residences: A main home and two smaller cabins
  The entrance, like the rest of the home, has siding of South American ipe wood
    Photography by Gibeon Photography The entrance, like the rest of the home, has siding of South American ipe wood
  A birch-tree half wall, designed by Studio H. Design and installed by Bozeman-based Earth Elements, divides the living room in the main residence. Jan Pauwels's Universe chandelier for Quasar hovers above the dining table
    Photography by Gibeon Photography A birch-tree half wall, designed by Studio H. Design and installed by Bozeman-based Earth Elements, divides the living room in the main residence. Jan Pauwels’s Universe chandelier for Quasar hovers above the dining table
  The countertops' 4-inch-deep fir slabs in the main home's kitchen offer a nice complement to Bulthaup's sleek b3 line
    Photography by Gibeon Photography The countertops’ 4-inch-deep fir slabs in the main home’s kitchen offer a nice complement to Bulthaup’s sleek b3 line
  The saloon and lounge area in the main residence is flooded with natural light thanks to large sliding windows
    Photography by Gibeon Photography The saloon and lounge area in the main residence is flooded with natural light thanks to large sliding windows
  Windows dominate in the west cabin's master bedroom, giving inhabitants views of the Bridger and Beartooth ranges. Above the bed hangs Jane Hallworth's Haunt pendant
    Photography by Gibeon Photography Windows dominate in the west cabin’s master bedroom, giving inhabitants views of the Bridger and Beartooth ranges. Above the bed hangs Jane Hallworth’s Haunt pendant
  Victoria Veilleux
March 15, 2017

Photography by Gibeon Photography

A private Montana fishing estate takes its cues from the vast and rugged landscape.

In summer, wildflowers stipple the mountain slopes of Montana’s Gallatin County, not far from Bozeman. The region is home to brooks flowing with trout and layers of hillsides and jagged peaks. The unmarred waterfront terrain inspired the owner of this home to purchase 300 acres within the glade where the Gallatin River forks. One could say his appreciation for land was an occupational hazard, having owned a landscape development company in Southern California for more than 30 years. As passionate about the land itself as the opportunities it afforded for hunting and fishing, he saw the spot as the perfect place to build a vacation property to enjoy with his three adult children and outdoorsy friends.

To forge his vision of living in harmony with the land, the homeowner turned to Studio H. Design, a Bozeman firm noted for its mountain modern aesthetic and its philosophy that both the land and the client should dictate design direction. Studio owner and lead architect Nate Heller built his approach upon insights gleaned from the owner, who spent more than two summers on the site, residing in a tentlike structure to determine the ideal section to break ground. Heller says, “He knew where the prevailing winds were, where the views were, where the sun path was, and what he wanted to see. He knew everything about the property.”

