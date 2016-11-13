This Nearly $150,000 Bar Is the Ultimate Holiday Party Maker—It Even Comes with a Bartender

Just in time for the holidays, British designer Timothy Oulton has created a masterpiece for the most epic of merrymaking moments. The Ultimate Bar Cabinet is no ordinary spirit store; wrapped in rich leather panels affixed with hand-applied studs for a look both rugged and refined, the furnishing is a flawless addition to the most magnificent of man caves. In the true spirit of celebration, however, it is what is inside the cabinet that means most. Stocked top to bottom, the bar comes with a treasure trove of the world’s most exclusive labels, featuring Robb Report favorites like Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1966; Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 2007 Romanée-Conti; and Louis Roederer Cristal Champagne 2002 Gold Medallion Jeroboam. Of particular interest is a rare Lalique crystal decanter of Courvoisier L’Esprit de Josephine, of which only 14 were produced. Cigars are also on tap in the cabinet, with a line-up of 40 premium puffs curated by London’s cigar merchant James J. Fox that includes Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, Cohiba, and Montecristo—all stored within an Elie Bleu Alba Blue 110 humidor.

Oulton’s ultimate bar—which is priced at $148,600 and available through the website Very First To—also comes with the ultimate bartender. Award-winning mixologist Marian Beke, who rose to prominence at London’s legendary Nightjar lounge, will personally deliver the cabinet, and even stay for the weekend to share his mixology secrets and bespoke cocktail recipes with the bar’s new owners.

And for the merrymaker who wants even more, Oulton is also offering a month-long journey crisscrossing the globe to visit the world’s most exclusive—and elusive—secret bars. The trip (priced at $98,000 per couple, including business-class airfare and five-star hotel accommodations) includes visits to clandestine haunts in Amsterdam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Melbourne, and, of course, Oulton’s home of London, where guests will visit bolt-holes like Callooh Callay and Evans and Peel Detective Agency. (timothyoulton.com; veryfirstto.com)