Q&A with Designer Ralph Pucci

  • Ralph Pucci is known for his luxurious furnishings that celebrate quality in material and design
    Photo by Antoine Bootz Ralph Pucci is known for his luxurious furnishings that celebrate quality in material and design
  • Stacie Stukin
March 17, 2017

Furniture designer Ralph Pucci riffs on his new Los Angeles showroom.

Ralph Pucci is known for his luxurious furnishings that celebrate quality in material and design. Yet his New York and Miami showrooms (ralphpucci.net) eschew grandiosity in favor of raw, open spaces where he can create a unique canvas to showcase his thoroughly modern mash-up of decorative arts, photography, and fashion. His new Los Angeles location, set to open in March in a 1920s building that once housed a puppetry school and a dance studio, gives Pucci even more room to, as he says, “have fun.” With nearly 15,000 square feet, wraparound skylights, a truss ceiling, and a courtyard, the space will have even more room to display work from his stable of designers, including Hervé Van der Straeten, Patrick Naggar, Jim Zivic, and Lianne Gold.

Many European and East Coast fashion and decorative arts tastemakers are opening up shop in Los Angeles. What’s the allure of the West Coast?
Years ago everyone was talking about Berlin and now they’re talking about L.A. Talk is one thing, but there is super talent here. Los Angeles is also still edgy, a little funky, and for art and design to flourish, it’s important that everything not be so polished, so vanilla. In this new showroom we can provide a showcase for some of this young new talent, especially the visual artists.  

What’s your design philosophy?
If I’ve seen it, I’m not interested. We look for unique, unusual quality pieces that have a timeless spirit with a soul. I’m not looking to put out another piece of furniture that’s just a commodity. We want something that stands out on its own, that has a patina. It’s sculptural, functional, and has a thread of artfulness that keeps it fresh. I’m looking for pieces that people will cherish. Hopefully, we’re creating heirlooms.

Which artists inspire you?
I think more sculpturally, so my heroes are Jean-Michel Frank, [Constantin] Brâncuși and those in the Bauhaus school.

What are some emerging trends in furniture design?
Furniture should add a unique ambience to a room. More designers are going in that direction while using classic materials of the past—bronze, parchment, lacquer, stone—in a forward-thinking way.

What do you collect?
I’m not someone who has a lot of stuff around the house. But I do like books—I have thousands of books at my home and in my office. I also love jazz, so I collect jazz records and play them on my turntable. We just did a jazz show fund-raiser at the New York showroom with John Pizzarelli and Christian McBride benefitting the music education fund of Jazz House Kids. I want to do something similar in our new Los Angeles location. I always did want to own a jazz club. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Home and Design

1203 Stories Available | Advanced search
Project Farmhouse
An Environmentalist’s Dream Kitchen is Open to the...
A Boffi-outfitted teaching kitchen at the new Project Farmhouse is serving up stylish...
Read Article
The Armani/Casa store in Milan, Italy
Armani/Casa Debuts its Largest Store on Milan’s Re...
The largest of the Armani/Casa stores showcases furniture, textiles, and home decor from its rich...
Read Article
Peek Inside a Bespoke London Penthouse
Custom designs abound high above Hyde Park…
View Slideshow
6 New Home-Decor Items We’re Craving Now
From golden Champagne goblets to a copper palm-frond bowl, these pieces shine bright…
View Slideshow
Ralph Pucci is known for his luxurious furnishings that celebrate quality in material and design
Q&A with Designer Ralph Pucci
The furniture designer opens a new studio in Los Angeles…
Read Article
Set on 300 acres above the Gallatin River in Montana, this home has sweeping views of the surrounding valley
This Montana Estate Takes its Cues from the Land
A modern hunting and fishing retreat makes the most of Big Sky country…
Read Article
Soak in Madrid’s Newest Bath Showroom
Laufen opens a gorgeous new space that will inspire your dream oasis at home…
Read Article
Hestan Proves Cookware Can Be Luxurious
Robb Report tests the world’s most innovative new cookware…
Read Article
Charles Bombardier Explains Why His Hypersonic Jet...
The engineer converses about the risk, reward, and potential reality of moving at Mach 24…
Read Article
Your Office Is Killing You
Forget the endless amounts of work, it’s the design of the building that is really doing you in…
Read Article
1203 Stories Available | Advanced search