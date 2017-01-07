Revered Italian Marble Company Opens Its First U.S. Showroom

  • Citco offers highly customizable, show-stopping pieces ideal for high-end homes, hotels, or yachts
  • Citco's design showroom in the Miami Design District
January 7, 2017

Renowned sculptor Michelangelo famously said, “I saw the angel in the marble and carved until I set him free.” Centuries later, Italian stone company Citco is reshaping what blocks of marble can become with an assortment of bespoke flooring, furniture, and accessories. The Verona, Italy-based brand—which regularly collaborates with acclaimed international designers—offers highly customizable, show-stopping pieces ideal for high-end homes, hotels, or yachts.

Citco opened its first U.S. design showroom in the Miami Design District to coincide with Art Basel. The 2,600-square-foot structure displays several of Citco’s original projects alongside its contemporary Privé Collection and the highly anticipated Design Collection, which features pieces crafted in collaboration with Zaha Hadid, Arik Levy, Norman Foster, and other distinguished designers. Open to both design professionals and clients, the showroom will remind guests of the possibilities inherent in a slab of marble. (citco.it)

