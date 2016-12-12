Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite

Photography by Art Streiber

Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills accommodation built for a celebration.

Many an infamous fete has been thrown in the neighborhoods near the Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills. A short distance from both Holmby Hills (home of the Playboy Mansion) and the Sunset Strip (Chateau Marmont, the Viper Room, the “Riot Hyatt” of rock-and-roll notoriety), the beloved hotel on Burton Way has long represented a quieter side of the Hollywood scene, a residential-like retreat where creative types retired to contemplate the next script over cocktails at the Writer’s Bar. And yet, if not as boisterously as its neighbors, L’Ermitage knows how to party.

Earlier this year, the 116-room hotel topped off a 10-month renovation by unveiling a new Presidential Suite built explicitly for soirees. Robb Report enjoyed an exclusive first look at the 3,700-square-foot space, which, in addition to a master-bedroom complex, includes a full kitchen, a 12-seat formal dining room, a screening room outfitted with chaise longues, and a study. It seemed the perfect place for a party—and so a party we threw.

Our intimate dinner for 12 was put together by Olivier Quignon, executive chef at L’Ermitage’s Avec Nous bistro, and Conrad Reddick, the hotel’s director of restaurants. Special for the occasion, the duo created a six-course menu complemented by Champagnes that Reddick, who doubles as a sommelier, paired precisely with every dish.

L’Ermitage’s renovation—which included replacing the Writer’s Bar with a sleek new cocktail lounge—was also an intricate balancing act, one that honored the Hollywood glory days while bringing a fresh contemporary style to the hotel’s guest rooms and suites. Glamorous grays and purples, sparkling crystal fixtures, and Venetian cut-glass mirrors signal that this star has returned to the scene—and is ready to celebrate the occasion in its own way.