Soak in Madrid’s Newest Bath Showroom

To create an innovative space for Madrid’s architects and designers, Swiss bathroom experts Laufen enlisted the highly acclaimed designer Patricia Urquiola. The resulting showroom, which opened in November, spans nearly 2,200 square feet of a historic villa and displays Laufen’s luxurious bath wares across two levels. Urquiola used marble, onyx, mirrors, resin, and oak to frame the company’s designs, and she defined each show space by outlining the villa’s various rooms with black iron pipes upgraded with galvanized gold finishes. (laufen.com)