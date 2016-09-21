Zaha Hadid’s Final Furniture Collection

  • Zaha Hadid's final collection of furnishings entitled UltraStellar
  • UltraStellar, Zaha Hadid's collection of furnishings
  • UltraStellar, Zaha Hadid's collection of furnishings
September 21, 2016

Six months after the unexpected passing of Zaha Hadid, the Iraqi-born British architect and the first woman to receive the acclaimed Pritzker Architecture Prize is still dazzling design enthusiasts all over the world. A visionary in her own rite, Hadid had a long working relationship (and a close friendship) with London gallerist David Gill, creating her first home collection to be shown in his eponymous London art gallery in 2007. Today, her final collection of furnishings entitled UltraStellar features a coffee table, dining table, and two chairs (all made from walnut) as well as a futuristic metal and glass chandelier. Three clear acrylic pieces (two consoles and a bowl that is also available in silver) have also been added to her popular Liquid Glacial collection, which she created for David Gill in 2014. The Ultrastellar collection, which is available for sale and ranges in price from $20,760 to $343,800, is currently on display in David Gill’s gallery until October 29. (davidgillgallery.com)

What do you think of Zaha Hadid’s final furniture collection?  

From Around the Web...

What's new in Home and Design

1188 Stories Available | Advanced search
©DBox
Piero Lissoni Builds an Oasis of Refined Living in...
The architect brings his talents—and a quiet elegance—to the resort city’s Ritz-Carlton Residences…
Read Article
Photo by Mark Colliton
A Posthumous Collection Brings Zaha Hadid’s Toweri...
The architect’s groundbreaking style lives on, in works that include new vases and tableware…
Read Article
Robb Report’s Party in the Presidential Suite
Photography by Art Streiber   Robb Report rings in the holiday season in a Beverly Hills...
View Slideshow
10 Gifts for the Homebody
What do get that person on your list who prefers to stay in…
View Slideshow
9 Gorgeous Gifts for the Home Design Buff
From a Miami penthouse to a classic Riedel decanter, these gifts will delight the interiors fanatic…
View Slideshow
Art Is the Focus of This Penthouse in Israel
Geoffrey Bradfield elevates a Jerusalem Waldorf Astoria penthouse with a finely calibrated interior…
View Slideshow
Hungry for Good Design? These Creations Will Satis...
From a Tom Dixon–designed eatery to a bar styled by Jay Jeffers, the decor here is truly delectable…
Read Article
This Nearly $150,000 Bar Is the Ultimate Holiday P...
Designer Timothy Oulton’s fully stocked bar cabinet is an epic centerpiece for any holiday party…
Read Article
Baccarat’s First Pop-Up Boutique in the United Sta...
The iconic glassmaker’s temporary shop in the West Village will be open through December…
Read Article
Be a Designer at Jonathan Adler’s Newest—and Large...
Creating your own coffee table from scratch is just one option at the designer’s new shop in NYC…
Read Article
1188 Stories Available | Advanced search