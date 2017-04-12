Bold New Jewelry Designs from Rihanna and Chopard

Rihanna is demonstrating her artistic range by bringing her bold, provocative sense of style to a new jewelry collaboration with Chopard. Caroline Scheufele, the Swiss jewelry house’s co-president and creative director, worked closely with the Grammy-winning singer to conceptualize the contrasting designs in the two new lines, both of which illustrate Rihanna’s modern, multifaceted sense of style.

The two debut pieces from the Rihanna Loves Chopard Haute Joaillerie Collection include a pair of simple, elegant 19-carat diamond earrings and a vibrant pair of chandelier earrings made with a rainbow of pink and yellow sapphires, rubies, and more. The latter design calls to mind the tropical flowers of Barbados, Rihanna’s home country.

For the second collection, Rihanna Loves Chopard Joaillerie, nine spare pieces follow a modernist style and re-create Chopard’s signature chain-link Ice Cube motif with deep forest green ceramic and warm 18-karat rose gold.

Both collections will be released in full at next month’s Cannes Film Festival in France. (chopard.com)