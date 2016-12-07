Bonhams Sells Massive Diamond Ring for Six Figures

  • 17.97-carat rectangular step-cut diamond solitaire ring
December 7, 2016

On December 6, the Bonhams Fine Jewelry sale in New York auctioned off 171 lots, including the incredible 17.97-carat rectangular step-cut diamond solitaire ring, which sold to a buyer over the phone for more than $1.4 million after a heated bidding war. Next on the auction calendar is Sotheby’s Magnificent Jewels sale, which is taking place December 8 in New York and will spotlight a stunning 18-carat white-diamond ring. (bonhams.com)

