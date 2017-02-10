Chopard Creates a 6-Piece Jewelry Set from the Queen of Kalahari Diamond

  • The Queen of Kalahari diamond was acquired by Chopard and cut into 23 pieces—five of which weigh more than 20 carats
  • Garden of Kalahari collection necklace
  • Garden of Kalahari collection ring
  • Chopard drawing of the Garden of Kalahari necklace
February 10, 2017

Weighing a stunning 342 carats (about the size of a tennis ball), the Queen of Kalahari diamond was among the largest ever discovered when it was unearthed in 2015 at Botswana’s famous Karowe mine. Known for producing record-setting diamonds, the Karowe mine also bore the 813-carat Constellation diamond (which was purchased by Swiss jeweler de Grisogono for $63 million in 2016), and the world’s largest uncut diamond on record—the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.

Certified as a D color, Type IIA (a certification given to less than two percent of gem-quality diamonds), the massive Queen of Kalahari diamond was acquired by Chopard and cut into 23 pieces­—five of which weigh more than 20 carats. The fruit of the 10-month process is the six-piece Garden of Kalahari collection, which launched in January 2017. The collection comprises a convertible necklace, earrings, a bracelet, two rings, and a watch (prices available upon request), each of which has an ornate, lacy, floral-inspired motif. The necklace is the crown jewel, boasting three stunning diamond drop pendants that are crafted in heart, pear, and brilliant cuts. The trendy mismatched earrings are another highlight, featuring one pear- and one heart-shaped diamond. (chopard.com)

From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

837 Stories Available | Advanced search
6 Valentine’s Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Style
Trendy or traditional, we have spotlighted six designs that will suit any style...
View Slideshow
The World’s Largest Flawless Heart-Shape Diamond i...
The world’s largest flawless heart-shape diamond could be the special gift you've been...
Read Article
Saks Fifth Avenue’s Style Expert Picks Her Top 5 V...
Gear up for the day of love with jewels that are sure to be a smash…
View Slideshow
Jewelry Artist Wallace Chan’s Sizable New Brooch C...
The cicada bijou of titanium and imperial jade perches on a bejeweled bamboo leaf…
Read Article
Photo by Travis Fullerton
The Groundbreaking Tiffany & Co. Artisan You N...
New exhibit reveals broad selection of enduringly popular designs by Jean Schlumberger…
Read Article
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Apatite
This popular gemstone is often misidentified for its more famous lookalikes…
View Slideshow
The Pearls Everyone Wants
Big, voluptuous pearls in stylish everyday designs…
Read Article
The Secret History of Pinky Rings
We explore the evolution of this petite accessory and its sizable style statement…
Read Article
Seven Jewelry Designs for the Year of the Rooster
Seven inventive depictions of this year’s symbolic animal…
View Slideshow
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Hot New Jewelry from Greek Designers
Contemporary Greek jewelry shines with bright gemstones and geometric shapes…
Read Article
837 Stories Available | Advanced search