Chopard Creates a 6-Piece Jewelry Set from the Queen of Kalahari Diamond

Weighing a stunning 342 carats (about the size of a tennis ball), the Queen of Kalahari diamond was among the largest ever discovered when it was unearthed in 2015 at Botswana’s famous Karowe mine. Known for producing record-setting diamonds, the Karowe mine also bore the 813-carat Constellation diamond (which was purchased by Swiss jeweler de Grisogono for $63 million in 2016), and the world’s largest uncut diamond on record—the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona.

Certified as a D color, Type IIA (a certification given to less than two percent of gem-quality diamonds), the massive Queen of Kalahari diamond was acquired by Chopard and cut into 23 pieces­—five of which weigh more than 20 carats. The fruit of the 10-month process is the six-piece Garden of Kalahari collection, which launched in January 2017. The collection comprises a convertible necklace, earrings, a bracelet, two rings, and a watch (prices available upon request), each of which has an ornate, lacy, floral-inspired motif. The necklace is the crown jewel, boasting three stunning diamond drop pendants that are crafted in heart, pear, and brilliant cuts. The trendy mismatched earrings are another highlight, featuring one pear- and one heart-shaped diamond. (chopard.com)