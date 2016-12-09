Colossal Diamond Ring Tops $1.8 Million at Sotheby’s Sale

On December 8 in New York, Sotheby’s held its Magnificent Jewelry sale, which was comprised of more than 450 lots. Among the most superb to sell was an exquisite 18-carat marquise-cut diamond ring set in platinum, which garnered $1.84 million—­nearly $100,00 more than anticipated. Another standout seller was a pair of highly collectable chrysoprase and pink-opal earrings in 18-karat gold from Joel Arthur Rosenthal (JAR), which sold for $87,500.

The end-of-year sale comes on the heels of a New York Bonhams auction where a similarly sized white diamond crossed the block. (sothebys.com)