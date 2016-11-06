Dazzling Ashoka Diamond Cut Comes to the States

Greg Kwiat, a partner in the jewelry company Kwiat (kwiat.com), describes Ashoka-cut diamonds as having “a fiery brilliance unlike any other diamond.” The New York–based diamond house William Goldberg (williamgoldberg.com) patented the cut in 1999, naming it after an Indian monarch who converted to Buddhism in the third century BC. It’s a modified rectangular cut with an intricate line of facets on the top and bottom. Kwiat has partnered with William Goldberg to produce a new collection of rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces that feature Ashoka-cut diamonds. The pieces include the 10-carat and 4-carat rings shown here (price upon request). Each is also set with pavé diamonds.