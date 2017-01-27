Hot New Jewelry from Greek Designers

For centuries, Greek jewelers have been celebrated for their ingenuity and artisanship; and today a new generation is melding hallmarks of ancient times with modern styles, crafting magnificent gold- and gem-laden designs informed by classical architecture, mythology, and the majestic Mediterranean Sea.

Those leading the charge include (clockwise from middle left) Ileana Makri (ileanamakri.com), whose diamond-studded yellow-gold fan earrings ($3,580) mirror sleek, art-deco-inspired architecture; Nikos Koulis (nikoskoulis.gr), who incorporates striking geometric forms into his pieces, like these tsavorite earrings ($17,500); Venyx (venyxworld.com), whose designer Eugenie Niarchos crafts phantasmagoric sea creaturesusing colorful gemstones, such as these amethyst-and-sapphire-covered Una Rainbow Fish and Starfish rings ($11,250 and $7,500, respectively); and Lalaounis (ilias​lalaounis.eu), whose bold, ruby-studded ram’s-head pendant necklace ($23,700) has a classical bent.