Hot New Jewelry from Greek Designers

  • Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
    Clockwise from middle left: Ileana Makri; Nikos Koulis; Venyx; Lalaounis Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
January 27, 2017

For centuries, Greek jewelers have been celebrated for their ingenuity and artisanship; and today a new generation is melding hallmarks of ancient times with modern styles, crafting magnificent gold- and gem-laden designs informed by classical architecture, mythology, and the majestic Mediterranean Sea.

Those leading the charge include (clockwise from middle left) Ileana Makri (ileanamakri.com), whose diamond-studded yellow-gold fan earrings ($3,580) mirror sleek, art-deco-inspired architecture; Nikos Koulis (nikoskoulis.gr), who incorporates striking geometric forms into his pieces, like these tsavorite earrings ($17,500); Venyx (venyxworld.com), whose designer Eugenie Niarchos crafts phantasmagoric sea creaturesusing colorful gemstones, such as these amethyst-and-sapphire-covered Una Rainbow Fish and Starfish rings ($11,250 and $7,500, respectively); and Lalaounis (ilias​lalaounis.eu), whose bold, ruby-studded ram’s-head pendant necklace ($23,700) has a classical bent. 

From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

827 Stories Available | Advanced search
5 Gems That Will Bring You Good Energy Throughout...
Prosperity, health, protection—find out which of these gems could help make this year your best yet…
View Slideshow
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Spessart...
Get to know this fun, fiery orange gemstone…
View Slideshow
Watch of the Week: Corum Bubble 47 Flying Tourbill...
The one-of-a-kind watch prominently displays a flying tourbillon in the mouth of its skull-shaped...
Read Article
The 9 Jewelry Trends You Need to Know for 2017
Top industry experts—from designers to auction specialists—call out the trends to watch this year…
View Slideshow
Get What You Really Want—6 Best Jewelry Websites
If you asked but did not receive, these websites have you covered…
View Slideshow
Top 10 Jewelry Stories from 2016
From record-breaking diamonds to cutting-edge designs, these jewelry stories dazzled in 2016…
View Slideshow
Enchanting Jewels with a Touch of Winter Magic
Jewelry expert Katerina Perez highlights four designs that cast a mesmerizing spell…
View Slideshow
6 Stunning Pieces of Statement Jewelry
These six jewelry designers are known for their eye-catching creations…
View Slideshow
Sidney Garber Debuts First-Ever Men’s Jewelry Coll...
The esteemed Chicago jewelry house’s 10-piece men’s collection has a modern, minimalist aesthetic…
Read Article
Are You a Jewel Genius? Take Our Gemstone Connoiss...
Read Article
827 Stories Available | Advanced search