Incredible Indian-Inspired Jewelry with a Noble Lineage

A member of the Kapurthala Indian royal family—in fact, a great-grandson of the maharaja of the former Kapurthala State—Hanut Singh (hanutsingh.com) grew up surrounded by magnificent jewels and gemstones. He became fascinated with jewelry and now designs his own collection of earrings, necklaces, and rings that embody elements of Indian culture and his modern sensibility. The pieces range in price from $4,000 to $14,000. “I like to keep the design architectural and linear,” Singh says, “but it must have color, movement, and flow.” He has earrings ($8,600) made of green quartz, diamonds, and rubies and another pair featured ($8,000) with emeralds, rubies, and diamonds. Until recently, Singh’s jewelry was available only at intimate trunk shows in New Delhi, London, and New York. Now it is sold in the United States at Roseark in Los Angeles and Fred Leighton in New York.