Jewelry Designer Sharon Khazzam Allows Clients to Handpick Their Gems

  • Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
    Jewelry by Sharon Khazzam Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
December 5, 2016

On a recent Saturday at Barneys New York, jeweler Sharon Khazzam presented trays of colorful loose stones that looked like candy, from bubble-gum-pink sapphires to chocolate-brown diamonds. Captivated by the breadth of gems, clients were invited to select stones and consult with the designer on a personalized piece of jewelry. It’s part of the new Signature by Sharon Khazzam experience (516.570.2663, sharon​khazzam.com) that is being offered at select Barneys department stores. “It’s exciting to have a dialogue with the clients and collaborate on something so personal,” says Khazzam, who notes that shoppers are enjoying discovering new stones. At a similar event held at Barneys in Beverly Hills, a woman “fell in love” with a pair of large carved amber stones that Khazzam set alongside brown diamonds in drop earrings. Once the client approves Khazzam’s sketches, the jewelry is handmade in New York and delivered in a month or longer, depending upon its complexity. Prices start around $10,000.

From Around the Web...

What's new in Jewelry

819 Stories Available | Advanced search
6 Stunning Pieces of Statement Jewelry
These six jewelry designers are known for their eye-catching creations…
View Slideshow
Sidney Garber Debuts First-Ever Men’s Jewelry Coll...
The Esteemed Chicago jewelry house’s 10-piece men’s collection has a modern, minimalist aesthetic…
Read Article
Are You a Jewel Genius? Take Our Gemstone Connoiss...
Read Article
Photo by Brian Lazar
Four Never-Before-Seen Colored Diamonds Go on Disp...
Los Angeles’ Natural History Museum unveils an incredible gem-centered showcase…
Read Article
Colossal Diamond Ring Tops $1.8 Million at Sotheby...
An 18-carat diamond ring was one of many exceptional designs at the New York sale…
Read Article
5 Transcendent Tanzanite Designs for December Birt...
This beguiling blue birthstone is sure to win the heart of any December baby…
View Slideshow
Bonhams Sells Massive Diamond Ring for Six Figures...
A dazzling diamond ring was among several exceptional designs…
Read Article
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Jewelry Designer Sharon Khazzam Allows Clients to...
Sharon Khazzam’s new jewelry customization program brings clients into the design process…
Read Article
Photography by Lisa Charles Watson, styling by Charles W. Bumgardner
Incredible New Titanium Jewelry from Vhernier
Italian jewelry house Vhernier calls on seasoned artisans to craft gorgeous new titanium designs…
Read Article
3 Must-See Jewelry Auctions This Month
Here’s your chance to bid on the most dazzling designs of the season…
View Slideshow
819 Stories Available | Advanced search