Jewelry Designer Sharon Khazzam Allows Clients to Handpick Their Gems

On a recent Saturday at Barneys New York, jeweler Sharon Khazzam presented trays of colorful loose stones that looked like candy, from bubble-gum-pink sapphires to chocolate-brown diamonds. Captivated by the breadth of gems, clients were invited to select stones and consult with the designer on a personalized piece of jewelry. It’s part of the new Signature by Sharon Khazzam experience (516.570.2663, sharon​khazzam.com) that is being offered at select Barneys department stores. “It’s exciting to have a dialogue with the clients and collaborate on something so personal,” says Khazzam, who notes that shoppers are enjoying discovering new stones. At a similar event held at Barneys in Beverly Hills, a woman “fell in love” with a pair of large carved amber stones that Khazzam set alongside brown diamonds in drop earrings. Once the client approves Khazzam’s sketches, the jewelry is handmade in New York and delivered in a month or longer, depending upon its complexity. Prices start around $10,000.