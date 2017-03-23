The Largest Diamond in North America Hits the Road

March 23, 2017

After a few months of residency at the Smithsonian alongside the legendary Hope Diamond, the so-called Foxfire diamond is hitting the road. The 187-carat gem—which was unearthed in 2015 from beneath a frozen lake in Canada’s Diavik mine—has been on display in Washington, D.C. since late last year. Foxfire is the largest known gem-quality diamond ever discovered in North America and is valued at more than $10 million. Starting this May, the 2-billion-year-old strawberry-size stone will kick off a global tour that aims to share the one-of-kind piece with the world and, perhaps, find it a buyer.

While exact exhibition dates and locations are still being finalized, the diamond is scheduled to make stops across the United States and then travel on to Europe and China. More information on its route will be posted on the gem’s official website as it develops. (foxfirediamond.com)

 

