One of the Most In-Demand Fine Jewelry Designers Is under 30

    These Sabba earrings with natural pearls and diamonds highlight Sabbatini’s talent for achieving fluidity and lightness in important designs that also make a bold statement Photo by Anthony Falcone
    November 18, 2016

    Where jewelry is concerned, Fiona Druckenmiller has an exceptional eye—not only for beautiful design and precise execution but also for rarity. Her unerring judgment and passion for finely wrought pieces have brought international attention to FD Gallery, which she opened 6 years ago as a source for important vintage pieces and designs by modern masters. Here Druckenmiller focuses on one of the latter, whose pieces she believes are imminent collectibles.

    The Proposition
    The Sabba brand, established in 2014 by Alessandro Sabbatini, has developed a following typically reserved for jewelers who have been designing for twice as long as the 29-year-old founder has been alive. But with only 40 one-of-a-kind pieces being produced each year, [Sabba has] the most sophisticated collectors lining up in anticipation.

    The Selling Points
    Sabbatini polished his skills at Carnet and Cartier, and consequently Sabba uses only the finest stones in its handcrafted creations, never duplicating designs. Collectors can thus rest assured that their Sabba originals will always remain their Sabba originals. Also, Sabba achieves a bold look using comfortable, practically weightless materials that enable pieces to be enjoyed and not simply tucked away in the vault. With exclusive representation in both Europe and the United States, the demand for these 40 annual examples is fed through very competitive and narrow channels.

    The Estimate
    Sabba’s pieces historically open at around $60,000 for smaller rings and earrings and currently cap at around $400,000 to $500,000. However, plans are in place to expand the product categories to include bracelets, necklaces, and objects. To date, there are no Sabba pieces to be found at auction, which—given the limited production numbers—will likely drive prices even higher than retail. Opening price points for the 2017 collection are forecast already at close to $100,000, so early collectors of the brand stand to grab the most innovative designs at prices not likely to be seen much longer. 

