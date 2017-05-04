Saks Fifth Avenue Debuts the Vault, an Elite Jewelry Boutique

May 4, 2017

Legendary New York City retailer Saks Fifth Avenue has unveiled the Vault, its first-ever specialty store devoted entirely to top-tier jewelry. Located in Greenwich across from Saks’s Connecticut flagship, the massive 61,500-square-foot space houses work by 23 of today’s most imaginative jewelers. The Vault has added to Saks’s existing stable of jewelers—which includes Chopard, Vhernier, and Nikos Koulis—by introducing Messika, De Grisogono, and Anita Ko, among others.

While some brands’ individual areas boast their own signature decor—De Grisogono is finished with dramatic, gleaming black surfaces, Graff’s boasts textured gold wall coverings and intricate metalwork—the Vault’s larger space is furnished in warm, subdued bronzes and coppers and is accented with antique mirrored pillars, polished bronze panels, and a dazzling pair of crystal chandeliers.  

Hands-on custom consultations will be offered at the Vault, and limited-edition designs are slated to rotate through its repertoire; presently available are a bejeweled patchwork-style cuff from Aurélie Bidermann ($199,870) and Vhernier’s Blue Velvet titanium collar necklace ($175,600). Though the New York–based retailer is open to launching more outposts of the Vault in the future, no plans for expansion are currently in place.  (saks.com)

