The Secret History of Pinky Rings

  • Stone bust from Palmyra, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston
  • Painting by Hans Memling, Museum of Modern Art
  • Initial pinky ring by Shay with diamonds in 18-karat rose gold, $1,670
  • Sarah Hendler sapphire-and-enamel pinky ring in 18-karat yellow gold, $1,680
  • David Yurman DY Signature pinky ring in 18-karat rose gold with reverse-set cognac diamonds, $8,600
  • Cartier Trinity de Cartier ring in 18-karat white, yellow, and rose gold, $1,580
  • Retrouvaí Tiered Fantasy Signet Flying Pig ring in 14-karat yellow gold, $1,040
  • Victoria Gomelsky
January 31, 2017

Pinkies up! Whether they are bejeweled with precious gemstones or painstakingly personalized, these pint-size rings are having a big moment. Scores of fine jewelers have responded to the rising demand, among both men and women, with eye-catching pinky rings covered in diamonds or engraved with initials.

Historically, both men and women have worn pinky rings to indicate a desire to remain single, says Sandra Hindman, owner of Paris’s Les Enluminures gallery and a specialist in medieval manuscripts, art, and rings. Hindman also cites remarks by theologian Clement of Alexandria in the second century, which suggested that men wear rings close to the base of their little fingers “as a practical concern to avoid the heavy ring being lost, which would also signify the loss of one’s identity or honor.”

Stone bust from Palmyra, Museum of Fine Arts, Boston

The day after she gave birth to her son, Miles, Lauren Godfrey—founder of San Francisco–based Harwell Godfrey, a line of one-of-a-kind jewelry and accessories—was finally able to order the one thing she had coveted during her pregnancy: an 18-karat yellow-gold pinky ring customized with the letter “M” in diamond pavé. “Even though we were 99 percent positive about the baby’s name, my husband and I agreed we would wait until we saw him to decide for sure,” says Godfrey. “The suspense was killing me, as was the fact that I had to wait to order my initial pinky ring!” Godfrey jokes that she picked a name with a bigger letter, like “M,” so she could get more diamonds on the ring, which she ordered from Shay, a Los Angeles–based jewelry house.

 

