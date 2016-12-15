Sidney Garber Debuts First-Ever Men’s Jewelry Collection

For the first time in its 70-year history, Chicago-born brand Sidney Garber has created a collection for men. Brooke Garber Neidich, who inherited the brand from her late father Sidney in 2008, created a 10-piece collection that debuted in November at Barneys New York. The bracelets and rings exhibit the jewelry house’s legendary attention to detail, and show a decidedly modern, minimalist aesthetic. Designs are made with durable 18-karat yellow and white gold, robust sterling silver, stretchable steel mesh, and shimmering black pavé diamonds. Items range in price from $1,300 for a single-link ID bracelet to $16,000 for a black-diamond rope bracelet. Proceeds from every sale of Sidney Garber’s jewelry are donated to non-profits that champion education, the arts, and mental health. (barneys.com)