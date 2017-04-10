5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know

Beirut, a modern melting pot of culture, art, and architecture, is home to some of the world’s most inventive jewelry designers. Lebanon’s capital city overlooks the Mediterranean Sea and is a lively hub with a diverse community of artisans—many of whom have honed their craft over generations. Here, contributor Katerina Perez spotlights Beirut’s five top jewelers, all of whom are creating striking designs that demonstrate the vitality and versatility of Beirut’s burgeoning jewelry scene.